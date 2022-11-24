Previous
Rainbow by josiegilbert
Rainbow

The last day of our holiday and a visit to the very soggy Oban! The sun came out long enough for a double rainbow to form, but unfortunately I could only catch part of it.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Sue Cooper ace
A perfect capture! Fav.
November 28th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
A wonderful image.
November 28th, 2022  
