Photo 577
Pre-season meeting
The staff had our pre-season meeting at Arundel Castle today, ready for opening on 1st April. Luckily the weather was dry and sunny, because we went on a guided tour of our dry moat.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
2
1
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
577
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
27th March 2023 12:18pm
Tags
buildings
,
castle
,
architecture
,
history
,
west
,
castles
,
sussex
,
arundel
JackieR
ace
Soon to be replaced with tuplips??
April 2nd, 2023
haskar
ace
Great pov and lovely spring flower.
April 2nd, 2023
