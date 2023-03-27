Previous
Next
Pre-season meeting by josiegilbert
Photo 577

Pre-season meeting

The staff had our pre-season meeting at Arundel Castle today, ready for opening on 1st April. Luckily the weather was dry and sunny, because we went on a guided tour of our dry moat.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Soon to be replaced with tuplips??
April 2nd, 2023  
haskar ace
Great pov and lovely spring flower.
April 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise