Photo 578
scarecrows
Every year the gardeners at Arundel Castle make some new scarecrows. This year the scarecrows are ready for their afternoon tea!
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
1
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
579
photos
62
followers
165
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
4th April 2023 10:45am
Tags
castle
,
gardens
,
arundel
,
scarecrows
JackieR
ace
such a fun sight, looking forward to seeing them in person later in the month
April 5th, 2023
