scarecrows by josiegilbert
Photo 578

scarecrows

Every year the gardeners at Arundel Castle make some new scarecrows. This year the scarecrows are ready for their afternoon tea!
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR ace
such a fun sight, looking forward to seeing them in person later in the month
April 5th, 2023  
