Photo 579
ticket office
The first of the tulips are coming out at Arundel Castle, but mainly these ones that were grown in pots. The other 79,000 or so that were planted last autumn will start flowering soon.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
spring
tulips
castle
bulbs
arundel
JackieR
ace
just looked att eh datesand I shall be popping to Audel for the second week of the tulip festival!! Thanks for the sneak preview
April 5th, 2023
