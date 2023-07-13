Previous
Lifeguard station by josiegilbert
Photo 631

Lifeguard station

It was rather windy on Bognor Regis beach this afternoon. The lifeguard station was open, but there were only two swimmers.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
172% complete

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful the blue sky
July 15th, 2023  
