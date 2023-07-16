Previous
seagull flying by josiegilbert
Photo 632

seagull flying

This seagull was sitting on top of this advertising board when I spotted him. He obviously didn't want to be photographed as he flew at me as I took the shot.
16th July 2023

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR ace
This is fabulous!!! immediately favved
July 22nd, 2023  
