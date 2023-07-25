Sign up
Photo 634
Morag
This is Morag an she does practical demonstrations of medieval cookery. Today she was making a stew of sausages, onion, apple, red wine, salt, pepper, cinnamon and ginger. It smelt delicious!
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Tags
cookery
,
re-enactors
Susan Wakely
ace
Sounds a tasty meal.
July 29th, 2023
