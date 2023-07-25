Previous
Next
Morag by josiegilbert
Photo 634

Morag

This is Morag an she does practical demonstrations of medieval cookery. Today she was making a stew of sausages, onion, apple, red wine, salt, pepper, cinnamon and ginger. It smelt delicious!
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sounds a tasty meal.
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise