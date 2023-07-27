Previous
tomatoes by josiegilbert
Photo 636

tomatoes

The tomatoes have grown well at Arundel Castle this year and the spare ones are being sold in the greenhouse. They are heritage varieties, so come in different shapes and colours, but they all taste delicious!
Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
A great selection.
July 29th, 2023  
