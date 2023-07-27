Sign up
Photo 636
tomatoes
The tomatoes have grown well at Arundel Castle this year and the spare ones are being sold in the greenhouse. They are heritage varieties, so come in different shapes and colours, but they all taste delicious!
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
1
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
3
3
1
1
365
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th July 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
vegetables
,
summer
,
tomatoes
Susan Wakely
ace
A great selection.
July 29th, 2023
