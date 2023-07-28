Previous
Joust by josiegilbert
Joust

We have an international jousting competition, which lasts the six days of our Joust Week. The idea is to hit your opinion with your lance, but they use lances that shatter on impact.
Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
That must be fun to watch.
July 29th, 2023  
carol white ace
A super fun capture
July 29th, 2023  
