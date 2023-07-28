Sign up
Previous
Photo 637
Joust
We have an international jousting competition, which lasts the six days of our Joust Week. The idea is to hit your opinion with your lance, but they use lances that shatter on impact.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
2
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
5
2
365
E-M10 Mark III
28th July 2023 11:44am
Public
jousting
knights
lances
armour
Susan Wakely
ace
That must be fun to watch.
July 29th, 2023
carol white
ace
A super fun capture
July 29th, 2023
