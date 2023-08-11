Previous
bee on cosmos by josiegilbert
Photo 638

bee on cosmos

A close up of a bee on a pink cosmos flower.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
A great bee closeup.
August 12th, 2023  
Heather ace
Wonderful capture of the bee on the pretty cosmos (I love cosmos) Fav
August 12th, 2023  
