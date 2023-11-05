Sign up
Previous
Photo 651
Rainbow over Patching Pond
We finally had a day with virtual no rain, except this quick shower when I was at Patching Pond. I liked the way the rainbow was reflected in the water.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
1
1
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
clouds
,
pond
,
rainbows
,
skies
,
ponds
,
weather.
,
patching
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful reflected rainbow.
November 5th, 2023
