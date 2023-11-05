Previous
Rainbow over Patching Pond by josiegilbert
Rainbow over Patching Pond

We finally had a day with virtual no rain, except this quick shower when I was at Patching Pond. I liked the way the rainbow was reflected in the water.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful reflected rainbow.
November 5th, 2023  
