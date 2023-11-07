Previous
Storm clouds over the Oyster Pond by josiegilbert
Storm clouds over the Oyster Pond

More dark clouds, this time over the Oyster Pond in Littlehampton.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections and dramatic looking sky.
November 10th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh wow that's dramatic
November 10th, 2023  
