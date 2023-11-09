Sign up
Previous
Photo 653
Orange clouds
Another day when the weather couldn't decide what to do - one minute rain and the next sunshine. This is Littlehampton beach during the late afternoon, when the sun was out.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Tags
sea
,
clouds
,
skies
,
beaches
,
shores
,
littlehampton
Susan Wakely
ace
Similar looking scene here a little further along the coast.
November 10th, 2023
