Orange clouds by josiegilbert
Photo 653

Orange clouds

Another day when the weather couldn't decide what to do - one minute rain and the next sunshine. This is Littlehampton beach during the late afternoon, when the sun was out.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
Similar looking scene here a little further along the coast.
November 10th, 2023  
