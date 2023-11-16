Previous
Vital Spark by josiegilbert
Photo 654

Vital Spark

Another day trip, this time to Inverary. The weather was rather dull, but the red paint on this old boat brightened things up. It's a Clyde Puffer and it's being renovated, ready for opening to the public. It's called the Vital Spark.
