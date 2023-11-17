Sign up
Photo 655
cloud inversion
We were on holiday in Scotland for a few days and had a chance to take the cable car near Fort William. This shot was taken from Aonach Mor, looking down onto Glen Nevis.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
17th November 2023 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloud
,
weather
,
scotland
,
glen
,
mor
,
nevis
,
inversions
,
aonach
