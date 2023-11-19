Sign up
Previous
Photo 656
Kilchurn Castle
We could just see Kilchurn Castle from our bedroom window. I took this shot not long after it got light, although it was rather overcast.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
4
2
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
16th November 2023 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
scotland
,
castles
,
awe
,
loch
,
kilchurn
Judith Johnson
ace
Absolutely awesome shot, fav
November 21st, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot of the castle and the surrounding autumn colours and glassy water! Big fav!
November 21st, 2023
Agnes
ace
Awesome photo
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great work. Love it!
November 21st, 2023
