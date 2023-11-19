Previous
Kilchurn Castle by josiegilbert
Photo 656

Kilchurn Castle

We could just see Kilchurn Castle from our bedroom window. I took this shot not long after it got light, although it was rather overcast.
Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Judith Johnson ace
Absolutely awesome shot, fav
November 21st, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful shot of the castle and the surrounding autumn colours and glassy water! Big fav!
November 21st, 2023  
Agnes ace
Awesome photo
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great work. Love it!
November 21st, 2023  
