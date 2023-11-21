Previous
Next
Seagull sculpture by josiegilbert
Photo 657

Seagull sculpture

This wickerwork sculpture has appeared in Littlehampton High Street. It about five feet tall.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautifully made and captured.
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise