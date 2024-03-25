Previous
Arundel Castle with cherry trees by josiegilbert
Arundel Castle with cherry trees

Arundel Castle reopens for the season on Maundy Thursday, so today we went for our pre-season meeting. It was a nice opportunity to see the cherry trees in full bloom.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
