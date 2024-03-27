Sign up
Previous
Photo 687
Waves
We went for a walk along Littlehampton beach today, including along the pier. It was a bit windy!
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
1
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
687
photos
67
followers
171
following
188% complete
View this month »
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
27th March 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
weather
,
waves
,
clouds
,
west
,
sussex
,
beaches
,
littlehampton
Bill Davidson
Love the movement in those waves.
March 27th, 2024
