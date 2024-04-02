Previous
tulip close up by josiegilbert
Photo 690

tulip close up

A close up of a stripy tulip and a fern.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely shape and colour.
April 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
April 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
April 5th, 2024  
