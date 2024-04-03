Previous
reflections by josiegilbert
Photo 691

reflections

The tulip festival has started at Arundel Castle again.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
April 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 5th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh this is oerfect
April 5th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely scene and reflections.
April 5th, 2024  
