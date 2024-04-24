Previous
Next
Camassias and castle by josiegilbert
Photo 700

Camassias and castle

Another shot taken on my way to work at Arundel Castle.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looking good with the blossom.
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise