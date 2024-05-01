Previous
Camassias and tulips 2 by josiegilbert
Camassias and tulips 2

The last of the red tulips and the first of the blue camassias in the gardens at Arundel Castle.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
May 10th, 2024  
