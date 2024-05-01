Sign up
Photo 701
Camassias and tulips 2
The last of the red tulips and the first of the blue camassias in the gardens at Arundel Castle.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NEX-5
Taken
1st May 2024 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
,
summer
,
gardens
,
arundel
,
camassias
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
May 10th, 2024
