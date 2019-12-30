Previous
Six "Feet" Under by joysabin
Photo 1215

Six "Feet" Under

While 'mountain' climbing among-st my snow covered garden, Bendy took a fall but luckily was able to get my attention.

This is also for the current song challenge - ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42938/new-song-title-58 ) The song is Six Feet Under by Hugh Laurie ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEfhLHvyl4k )
