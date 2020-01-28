Taped for later

The painting continues. This house was designed by a person who loved, loved weird, strange angles and lines.

While commenting last night I looked up and saw a shadow of my husband at work for today's painting. I asked him to stop a second so I could try to grab this shot, I only had my phone handy so I wasn't expecting much. I was rather surprised how it came out.

He was taping a portion of the ceiling so as you walked down the stairs the colors transitioned better. We are most definitely not painting the ceiling.