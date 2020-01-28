Previous
Next
Taped for later by joysabin
Photo 1244

Taped for later

The painting continues. This house was designed by a person who loved, loved weird, strange angles and lines.
While commenting last night I looked up and saw a shadow of my husband at work for today's painting. I asked him to stop a second so I could try to grab this shot, I only had my phone handy so I wasn't expecting much. I was rather surprised how it came out.
He was taping a portion of the ceiling so as you walked down the stairs the colors transitioned better. We are most definitely not painting the ceiling.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise