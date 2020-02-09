FOR No 9

A shy Snow Moon. I went back out to try and capture the full moon after the sun had set. There were clouds tonight which created a moody moon rise. This time I didn't have to hike too far in the dark or in the mud and stuff.



Yesterday I had gone to Prime Lake and captured the moon which was 0.9% larger than tonight but the sun was not set and my exposure just plain sucked. I tried to faff my images into submission but no luck. I did make progress using a 500mm manual lens but will most definitely need to work on my exposure.



This doesn't comply with the "love" sub-category for the flash of red challenge but at least its monotone.