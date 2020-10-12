Sign up
Photo 1502
Monday is full of webs
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
1868
photos
148
followers
162
following
411% complete
6
1
365
iPhone 7
12th October 2020 8:54am
View Info
View All
Public
View
faucet
,
mondays
,
spider webs
Annie D
ace
beautiful light and shape against the background
October 13th, 2020
