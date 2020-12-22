Previous
Ivanovaish by joysabin
Ivanovaish

For the current artist challenge (and husband stumping challenge)--( http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44405/new-artist-challenge-victoria-ivanova ). Her work is sublime, surreal and just so evocative.
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
