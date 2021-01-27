Got out

In between storms for a day or two so off I went.first to the market for weekly shopping, then took my poor neglected pup for a walk and finally out to see the snowy landscape.



The plow showed up this morning so our street was 'do-able', still snow covered but drive-able. I was able to get to Mormon Lake which about 15 miles south east of town. Most of my favorite pull-outs along the road were still knee deep with snow but this one was sorta plowed and I could park my car safely off the road to get some shots.



If the recent snow fall taught me one lesson it is that I need to get out and often or my mood goes right down the tubes. I commend my husband for letting me grouse for the past few days and not file papers. He is a real gem.



Finally, this is for the 4th week of the 52 week challenge- scapes - city, land, or sea at any time of day. This just before sunset.