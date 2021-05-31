Sign up
Photo 1732
Abstract
Ending the month of May (a tad bit late) on an abstract note which sorta sums up many parts of my life.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2101
photos
155
followers
172
following
475% complete
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
3rd June 2021 10:37am
