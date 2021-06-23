What remains

This was once the entry to a home. It wasn't a great home but it was home. This land used to be a trailer park until the landowner wanted to develop the land and throw out the residents. After must going back and forth, the money won and the park was closed and the people were forced to move. The city was justifiably angry and wanted to 'punish' the land owner by making it rather difficult to rezone the land. The land has stayed in this empty ugly condition for 3+ years. Even with the building insanity of late, this lot stays as a reminder of what was once a community of homes.



