Photo 1754
Reading Equipment
A good old book, ceramic shoe with bookmarks. We are in the midst of the pre-sale listing chaos for our home. The photographer hired by our realtor has requested we display a few books. This one (
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=on+the+art+of+fixing+a+shadow&i=stripbooks&crid=AS9ZBROBTRFL&sprefix=On+the+art+of+%2Caps%2C243&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_1_14
) is one of my favorites which I've had 30+ years.
I am posting tomorrow's today since I think that my tomorrow will be insane and I am not sure if I will have any time or brain thinking power to post a shot, let alone take one.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2120
photos
155
followers
172
following
Chris Cook
ace
Fixing a Shadow, sounds like a book on increasing the dynamic range in your photographs. lol. Great image. Good luck with your house sale. I don’t envy you the work you face. I shudder every time I think of moving.
June 21st, 2021
