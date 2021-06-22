Previous
Reading Equipment by joysabin
Photo 1754

Reading Equipment

A good old book, ceramic shoe with bookmarks. We are in the midst of the pre-sale listing chaos for our home. The photographer hired by our realtor has requested we display a few books. This one ( https://www.amazon.com/s?k=on+the+art+of+fixing+a+shadow&i=stripbooks&crid=AS9ZBROBTRFL&sprefix=On+the+art+of+%2Caps%2C243&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_1_14 ) is one of my favorites which I've had 30+ years.

I am posting tomorrow's today since I think that my tomorrow will be insane and I am not sure if I will have any time or brain thinking power to post a shot, let alone take one.
Chris Cook ace
Fixing a Shadow, sounds like a book on increasing the dynamic range in your photographs. lol. Great image. Good luck with your house sale. I don’t envy you the work you face. I shudder every time I think of moving.
June 21st, 2021  
