Reading Equipment

A good old book, ceramic shoe with bookmarks. We are in the midst of the pre-sale listing chaos for our home. The photographer hired by our realtor has requested we display a few books. This one ( https://www.amazon.com/s?k=on+the+art+of+fixing+a+shadow&i=stripbooks&crid=AS9ZBROBTRFL&sprefix=On+the+art+of+%2Caps%2C243&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_1_14 ) is one of my favorites which I've had 30+ years.I am posting tomorrow's today since I think that my tomorrow will be insane and I am not sure if I will have any time or brain thinking power to post a shot, let alone take one.