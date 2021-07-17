Previous
Clouds but little rain, this time by joysabin
Photo 1779

Clouds but little rain, this time

Rain is here and we are grateful but the nature of where and how much falls still mystifies me a bit. The showers can almost have pin-point accuracy or maybe like these beauties, they haven't gotten organized into real saturated rain producers yet.
17th July 2021

ace
@joysabin
Year 6
Wylie ace
More beautiful clouds!
July 18th, 2021  
