Photo 1779
Clouds but little rain, this time
Rain is here and we are grateful but the nature of where and how much falls still mystifies me a bit. The showers can almost have pin-point accuracy or maybe like these beauties, they haven't gotten organized into real saturated rain producers yet.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
1
0
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2145
photos
156
followers
172
following
487% complete
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
16th July 2021 12:31pm
Tags
clouds
,
sixws-120
,
landscape-40
Wylie
ace
More beautiful clouds!
July 18th, 2021
