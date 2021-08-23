Previous
Artwork at the stadium by joysabin
Photo 1816

Artwork at the stadium

Exploring campus again today. This is one of a pair of bas relief sculptures at the gates to Reser Stadium (football american-style). When I was a student, OSU's football team was not inclined to win often so the students were often given free entrance to the home games so there might be some fans. Now on the big day of the 'civil war' game, (between U of Oregon and Oregon State) there was always the alums who showed up so students were out numbered. Today, the team has been winning much more often and there is a professional looking stadium with skyboxes etc.
Sharon Lee ace
Cool artwork
August 25th, 2021  
Diane ace
Artwork at a football stadium? How refreshing!
August 25th, 2021  
