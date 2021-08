There are 3 of these in the front yard. Seriously they are called a peanut-butter tree ( https://henryehooper.blog/trees-peanut-butter-tree/ ). It is flowering currently and there is a jasmine flavor in the air. Seriously, rubbing the leaves together, Skippy peanut-butter immediately comes to mind. I also pulled out my lensbaby SOL45 when I took Riley for a walk this morning.