Photo 1833
Baby Stonehenge
I saw this and is reminded me of a ruin. It actually is the stone base to a picnic table at Ona Beach. (
https://www.oregonhikers.org/field_guide/Ona_Beach_to_Seal_Rock_Hike
).
There is a version of the Stonehenge monument in Washington State along the Columbia River (
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maryhill_Stonehenge
). I need to go back some day.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
b&w
,
nf-sooc-2021
moni kozi
ace
Baby Stonehenge - haaahaaaahaaaaaaaa!!!!!!
September 9th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Very nice shot. I like the trees in the background
September 9th, 2021
