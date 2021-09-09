Previous
Baby Stonehenge by joysabin
Photo 1833

Baby Stonehenge

I saw this and is reminded me of a ruin. It actually is the stone base to a picnic table at Ona Beach. ( https://www.oregonhikers.org/field_guide/Ona_Beach_to_Seal_Rock_Hike ).

There is a version of the Stonehenge monument in Washington State along the Columbia River ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maryhill_Stonehenge ). I need to go back some day.
@joysabin
Year 6
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Baby Stonehenge - haaahaaaahaaaaaaaa!!!!!!
September 9th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Very nice shot. I like the trees in the background
September 9th, 2021  
