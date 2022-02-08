Sign up
Photo 1988
Day 8
High key featuring white. Just an afternoon green tea chai
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
1
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2354
photos
155
followers
166
following
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th February 2022 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
tea
,
hands
,
tea kettle
,
for2022
,
ac-valeriejardin
kali
ace
i like the barely there-ness, brave processing choice :D
February 8th, 2022
