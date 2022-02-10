Sign up
Photo 1990
Day 10
Black and white featuring lines for day 10. A portion of the stairs down and up to the beach and tide pools at Yaquina Head Lighthouse.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
0
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2356
photos
156
followers
167
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
9th February 2022 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
lines
,
stairs
,
for2022
