mag view by joysabin
Photo 2036

mag view

It is Monday so things are dicey from the get go. I have been stumped for a shot but then the mail came. Rolled up an Oriental Trading catalog and viola.
28th March 2022

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Milanie ace
clever thinking
March 28th, 2022  
Lin ace
Cool framing!
March 28th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Interesting
March 29th, 2022  
