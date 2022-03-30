Previous
Cousins by joysabin
Photo 2038

Cousins

My yard has several areas that are clustered with these simple beauties. They (the humble dandelion and the feverfew are distant cousins. ( https://seasonsmedical.com/nutrition/feverfew/ )
30th March 2022

joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Graeme Stevens
great focus and DOF
March 31st, 2022  
