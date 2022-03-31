Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2039
Irish Bend Covered Bridge
A walk with my pup and my IR camera today. This is a covered bridge that now spans Oak Creek on the campus of Oregon State University. Here is a bit history about the bridge (
https://www.oregon.com/attractions/oak-creek-irish-bend-covered-bridge
)
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2405
photos
161
followers
173
following
558% complete
View this month »
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
31st March 2022 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
ir
,
faux color
,
irish bend covered bridge
Sharon Lee
ace
Stunning scenery
March 31st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous landscape capture
March 31st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Awesome skies and tones here
March 31st, 2022
MamaBec
ace
I love the covered bridges in Oregon. I lived in Florence for 12 years and always looked over at it when traveling between Eugene and Florence on the Coast
April 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close