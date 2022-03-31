Previous
Irish Bend Covered Bridge by joysabin
Irish Bend Covered Bridge

A walk with my pup and my IR camera today. This is a covered bridge that now spans Oak Creek on the campus of Oregon State University. Here is a bit history about the bridge ( https://www.oregon.com/attractions/oak-creek-irish-bend-covered-bridge )
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Sharon Lee ace
Stunning scenery
March 31st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous landscape capture
March 31st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Awesome skies and tones here
March 31st, 2022  
MamaBec ace
I love the covered bridges in Oregon. I lived in Florence for 12 years and always looked over at it when traveling between Eugene and Florence on the Coast
April 1st, 2022  
