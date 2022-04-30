Previous
Turning Two by joysabin
Turning Two

This is a sculpture ( https://oregondigital.org/sets/percent-for-art/oregondigital:df67xs20s ) which stands just outside of the baseball stadium on campus. When I was a student, the baseball facility wasn't nearly as fancy as it is today. Of course if helps that the team has won at least 3 national titles.
For the past 30+ years 1% of a buildings construction budget is dedicated for art that is to be placed in or near upon completion.

I did it, 30 shots of and about Oregon State University campus.
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Congrats. I have enjoyed the tour. It is a beautiful campus.
May 1st, 2022  
That campus is beautiful - I'm quite impressed with your calendar page
May 1st, 2022  
