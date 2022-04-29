Previous
Linus Pauling Science Center by joysabin
Linus Pauling Science Center

One of Oregon State's most famous alumnus is Dr. Linus Pauling. He is the only individual to have won two un-shared Nobel Prizes, Chemistry 1954 and Peace 1962.
I was lucky enough to have met him when he came to campus in 1986 to receive the E.B. Lemon distinguished Alumni Award. ( https://scarc.library.oregonstate.edu/coll/pauling/awards/1986h.5-plaque.html ) I was one of the students who worked at the library who was standing guard over his Nobel Prizes which were on display that day.
The LPI (Linus Pauling Institute) is part of the science center which bears his name. ( https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/about/about-linus-pauling-institute )
