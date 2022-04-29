Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2068
Linus Pauling Science Center
One of Oregon State's most famous alumnus is Dr. Linus Pauling. He is the only individual to have won two un-shared Nobel Prizes, Chemistry 1954 and Peace 1962.
I was lucky enough to have met him when he came to campus in 1986 to receive the E.B. Lemon distinguished Alumni Award. (
https://scarc.library.oregonstate.edu/coll/pauling/awards/1986h.5-plaque.html
) I was one of the students who worked at the library who was standing guard over his Nobel Prizes which were on display that day.
The LPI (Linus Pauling Institute) is part of the science center which bears his name. (
https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/about/about-linus-pauling-institute
)
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2435
photos
163
followers
174
following
566% complete
View this month »
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
23rd April 2022 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
osu
,
30-shots2022
,
linus pauling science center
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wow, lucky you
May 1st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love your processing!
May 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close