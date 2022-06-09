Previous
Gone Wild No 9 by joysabin
Photo 2109

Gone Wild No 9

Hidden in the grass and daisies near the Soap Creek School house is an old bike rack and the wooden plank that it is still attached to.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

