Gone Wild No 14

Not a great shot by any measure but it has a flutterby in it. I had gone to Findlay Wildlife Refuge to try and spark my muse and was gifted with a pair of butterflies (Yellow Swallowtails, I think) bouncing around on the trail in front of me. Of course I had the wrong lens (this is my fisheye month) and was using my IR camera but I did by best to capture a shot. I am going to add this rule to using fisheye lenses. That this episode has taught me, decent spur of the moment shots are rare.