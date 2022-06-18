Previous
Gone Wild No 18 by joysabin
Gone Wild No 18

Sorta like the 'little world' technique but, its a lensbaby fisheye looking straight up. Here is a link to how to do the real technique ( https://www.iphotography.com/blog/create-your-own-little-world/ )
18th June 2022

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
