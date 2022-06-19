Previous
Gone Wild No 19
Gone Wild No 19

As I was getting close (very close) to my ferns for a shot, I noticed the small round circles on the underside. I thought that there were an infestation of sorts but they are seeds. ( https://homeguides.sfgate.com/tiny-dots-underside-fern-70361.html ).
