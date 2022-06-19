Sign up
Photo 2119
Gone Wild No 19
As I was getting close (very close) to my ferns for a shot, I noticed the small round circles on the underside. I thought that there were an infestation of sorts but they are seeds. (
https://homeguides.sfgate.com/tiny-dots-underside-fern-70361.html
).
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2485
photos
159
followers
171
following
580% complete
View this month »
Views
5
365
ILCE-6000
31st January 2019 1:17pm
Tags
ferns
,
30dayswild2022
,
lensbaby fisheye
