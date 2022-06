Gone Wild No 25

I didn't go far for my wild capture today. This is my Japanese Maple doing a Cobra pose with a little help from my fisheye.



I adjusted my camera to play with some of the other settings, which meant that I had to not shoot in raw. This sounded fun until I realized that I couldn't do my 'normal' IR channel mixing. After lots of edits, it sorta came out okay. Note to self, IR raw only going forward.