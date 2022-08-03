Previous
Abstract Three by joysabin
Photo 2164

Abstract Three

Actually cool enough for a walk this morning so, off we went. I kept my eye open for different things and this fit the bill. It is the underside of a sunflower with a dried petal.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh weird. I looks a bit like a hairy tongue. It’s very cool though.
August 3rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
That works. Like Lesley, I thought you played with the colors of a hairy tongue.
August 4th, 2022  
