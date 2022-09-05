Previous
Seasons by joysabin
Photo 2197

Seasons

Took my light table outside and was rather happy with the sunlight coming through the trees giving a bokehish background.
This is for week 36 of the 52 week challenge (seasons). Now there are only 2 weeks that I have yet to post images for.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
601% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I really like what you were able to capture here- it really does have an outdoorsy feeling! The lighting is beautiful.
September 5th, 2022  
