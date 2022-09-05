Sign up
Photo 2197
Seasons
Took my light table outside and was rather happy with the sunlight coming through the trees giving a bokehish background.
This is for week 36 of the 52 week challenge (seasons). Now there are only 2 weeks that I have yet to post images for.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2563
photos
149
followers
161
following
601% complete
View this month »
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
5th September 2022 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wine glass
,
bokeh
,
apples
,
lensbaby
,
wc-52-2022-w36
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I really like what you were able to capture here- it really does have an outdoorsy feeling! The lighting is beautiful.
September 5th, 2022
